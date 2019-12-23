Police stop alleged intoxicated driver going wrong way on U.S. 10 in Bay County

(12/23/2019) - Police may have stopped a tragedy from unfolding when they used Stop Sticks to stop an alleged intoxicated driver who was going the wrong way on U.S. 10.

Michigan State Police say Bay County Central Dispatch began receiving calls about a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 10 near the I-75 interchange just after midnight Monday.

Dispatchers kept responding officers updated with the vehicle's location as numerous calls poured in. A sergeant from the Michigan State Police Tri-Cities Post deployed Stop Sticks near M-47, which deflated the vehicle's tires.

The vehicle came to a stop a little farther west near Flajole Road.

Police say a 39-year-old woman from Lansing was alone in the vehicle. Investigators conducted an intoxicated driving investigation at the scene and arrested the woman for operating while intoxicated.

Her name and criminal charges were not released Monday afternoon.