Police warn of alleged fake Omaha Steaks mobile salesman in Mundy Township

(8/22/2019) - Police are warning the public to be wary of someone trying to sell Omaha Steaks door-to-door in Mundy Township.

The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County received a complaint from a resident about someone in an older van with an Omaha Steaks sign on the side knocking on doors around Hill and Torry roads Thursday.

The resident asked to see the man's solicitation permit, but he "jumped in the van and scooted away," police wrote on Facebook. The salesman would only say the filet was on sale for $3 a pound.

Police pointed out both Mundy Township and the city of Swartz Creek, which the Metro Police Authority serves, have ordinances requiring all solicitors to obtain a permit. The application includes a background check on the salesman and their company.

Separate permits are issued to each individual salesman for their companies and include their photo.

Election candidates and children selling items for nonprofit fundraisers, such as Boy Scout or school groups, are exempt from the ordinances in Swartz Creek and Mundy Township.

Residents who don't want any door-to-door salesman, candidates or fundraisers can post a "no solicitors" sign in front of their houses.

"Be smart and do some due diligence before you part with your hard-earned money on a scheme," police wrote.

Anyone concerned about a solicitor or salesman should call 911.