Political analyst weighs in on mounting U.S., Iran tensions

(01/06/2020) -- Tensions remain high between the United States and Iran, following the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

"The real danger is does that lead to one more response and one more response back and forth, that's how major wars can start," said political analyst Paul Rozycki.

Rozycki is hopeful it doesn't go to that extreme. Meanwhile President Trump, over the weekend said his administration is targeting 52 Iranian cultural sites should Iran retaliate against the U.S.

Then comes another problem.

"That would violate a variety of international and UN treaties that are out there already. But that may be bluster, we'll see what happens."

Republicans have supported the administration's move to take out Soleimani. Meanwhile, democrats have blasted the president saying they were left in the dark.

All of this happened just a few weeks following President Trump's impeachment.

"When you have an international crisis, there's a tendency generally to rally around the president. I suspect we'll see a little bump up in support of Trump."

The president's actions were felt across the U.S. this last weekend.

There was widespread concern of a draft, which crashed the U.S. Selective Service web site.

"At this point, it seems very unlikely. Barring some kind of nuclear exchange, I don't see that leading to any kind of re-invigoration of the draft."

If a draft were to even be considered, it would require both the house, senate and president to pass such legislation.