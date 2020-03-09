Poll: Bernie Sanders well behind Biden ahead of Michigan primary

(3/9/2020) - Michigan voters head to the poll on Tuesday for the state's primary elections, and to decide which candidate will win the state's delegates for the Democratic Nominee for President.

Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden are are hoping Michigan will help them secure a solid lead in the race to get the nomination. ABC12 commissioned a poll to see how voters are leaning.

EPIC-MRA talked to 400 people. According to the ABC12 poll, the results are very different from 2016. Sanders beat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Michigan during the 2016 elections.

Poll Results show:

-- 51% of voters say they're picking Biden.

-- 27% of voters sat they're picking Sanders.

-- 9% say they're voting for another candidate.

-- 13% say they're undecided.

Even if all 13 percent of undecided voters swing to Sanders, he's still polling behind Biden.

How firm are their choices?

--11% say they might change their mind.

-- 68% say they're very certain of their choice.

-- 20% say they're somewhat certain.

-- 1% say they are undecided or didn't answer.

What is most important in their vote?

-- 57% want to vote for the candidate who can beat President Donald Trump.

-- 34% want to vote for the candidate whose views best align with theirs.

-- 9% were undecided or didn't answer.

Favorability

-- For Biden, 79% have a favorable opinion of him while 12% have an unfavorable opinion of him.

-- For Sanders, 69% have a favorable opinion of him while 25% have an unfavorable opinion of him.

Health care remains a big issue for the majority of voters this year and it's an especially big issue for the Democratic candidates. Biden is suggesting reforms to health care, while Sanders wants to provide free health care to all.

Poll results show:

-- 21% of people would support covering everyone by Medicare.

-- 20% say they'd favor a Medicare-like option they could buy into, but not imposed.

-- 50% say they'd like to see Obamacare expanded to cover the uninsured.

-- 9% say they're undecided on the issue.

Would you still support changing the health care system to Medicare for All if everyone currently covered by private health insurance plans had to give up their coverage and be covered by Medicare?

-- 78% said they would support Medicare of All.

-- 12% said they still would not support Medicare of All.

-- 11% were undecided or didn't answer.

EPIC-MRA talked to 400 likely voters in the Michigan Democratic primary from March 4 to 6 with a 4.9% margin of error. Half of the surveys were conducted with respondents on cell phones.

The poll included 58% females and 42% males. According to respondents, 84% identify as total Democrats, 11% identify as independent and 3% identify as total Republicans.

The poll was commissioned by ABC12, WOOD-TV 8 in Grand Rapids, WLNS in Lansing and the Detroit Free Press.