Poll: Less than half of Michigan residents support schools opening as scheduled

(6/9/2020) - A new poll shows less than half of Michigan residents are in favor of starting the school year on time this fall during the COVID-19 pandemic.

EPIC-MRA released poll results on Monday based on the following question:

"Based on what you know or have heard or read about the COVID-19 health crisis in Michigan -- and the progress made thus far in addressing it, when do you think schools should reopen in Michigan?"

The results show:

-- 46% of people think school should start back up at the usual time.

-- 24% say schools should until there are effective medicines to treat or vaccinate against the virus.

-- 13% say districts should wait until October or November.

-- 5% say schools should wait until 2021.

-- 12% are undecided or refused to answer.

All K-12 schools in Michigan closed on March 16 as the coronavirus pandemic began spreading widely in Michigan. School districts switched to online and remote learning methods for the remainder of the year.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has formed the COVID-19 Return to School Advisory Council and COVID-19 Task Force on Education to recommend safe and healthy practices for resuming education.

She has not indicated whether K-12 schools will be allowed to reopen in the fall or how education will happen during the next school year.