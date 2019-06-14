Poll: President Trump faces uphill battle in Michigan, especially against Biden

(6/14/2019) - Poll results released Friday show President Trump would face an uphill battle to win Michigan during his 2020 re-election campaign.

EPIC-MRA poll results show only 32 percent of likely Michigan voters would definitely vote for Trump. That is a 1 percent increase from a similar poll conducted in March.

When asked whether they would support Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden head to head, 52 percent of people polled opted for Biden while 41 percent chose Trump.

Biden was the only Democratic presidential hopeful who pollsters asked about in a head-to-head match-up against Trump.

Trump got a 40 percent approval rating among the likely Michigan voters polled while Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got a 49 percent approval rating.

A total of 57 percent of people polled gave Trump a negative job approval rating while 45 percent gave Whitmer a positive approval rating.

The poll was conducted by phone from June 8 to 12 with 600 likely voters with a margin of error of 4 percent. Forty percent of people who responded identified as Republicans while 43 percent identified as Democrats.