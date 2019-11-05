Polls open to voters in several Mid-Michigan communities

(11/5/19) - Polls opened to Mid-Michigan voters Tuesday morning for the election.

It included close to two dozen communities between Bay, Genesee, and Saginaw Counties.

Flint, Bay City, Burton, and Fenton were among several cities deciding on a mayor.

The City of Flint was also asking for a 12-year, $12.5 million bond to help pay for renovations on the library.

Grand Blanc Township had a police millage up for vote.

