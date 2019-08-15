Pool chemical spill closes University Center at University of Michigan-Flint

(8/15/2019) - The University Center on the University of Michigan-Flint campus was closed Thursday morning after a spill of some pool chemicals.

The spill happened Thursday on the lower level of the building. Jim Peck, the university's executive director of communications and marketing, said the spill was relatively small and contained to one part of the building.

The chemicals involved are sodium hypochlorite and muriatic acid, which both are used for pool and spa maintenance. Peck said the spilled material has been removed from the building.

He doesn't anticipate any long-term problems dealing with the spill, but the building was closed as a precaution to protect the safety of students and faculty members.

"Until everything is fully looked into, you just want to make sure that everyone is as safe as possible and that you're doing everything you reasonably can," Peck said. "There's no reason to go light on precautions when something like this happens."

He believes crews will get the spill cleaned up quickly so the University Center can reopen soon.

"Even if you think it's not an extreme situation that needs extreme measures, you still want to be as reasonable and responsible and safe as you can for all the people on campus," Peck said.