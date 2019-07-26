Pop-up shop robbed and vandalized in Grand Blanc

The Sugar Mermaid opened up on June 20th. The owner, Adriane Deiulius, won free rent for the season, but in just one month, she lost everything.

"They smashed all of the shelving. There was broken glass everywhere. I mean it was just such a hateful and violent scene honestly. It was horrible," Deiulius said.

Deiulius' Wednesday started with police informing her that someone broke into her chale. They took everything that she made by hand including soaps, bath bombs, and CBD products. Neighboring business employees can't believe anyone would take from someone like Adriane.

"Adriane is a great person. She's smart. She's savvy. She's great to talk to. She's very personable. I can't imagine why anyone would do this," Ian Allen said. Allen is a vendor at Allen & Sons Woodworking.

The past few days have been emotional for the bath-bomb artist, but she's coming back even stronger than before.

"I have a very positive attitude, and I want to put good things out in the world. I want to make sure I come back even bigger, better, and stronger. I'm just going to show whoever did this that they're not stopping me, and I'm going to do it," Deiulius said.

Her products may be gone, but her business is still standing. For Deiulius, that fact alone, continues to be a dream come true.

"To be able to have my own business where I can provide organic and natural products to people, but also that are fun and whimsical is a dream come true." Deiulius said.

Deiulius says her business started because of her three children who each have sensitive skin issues. Her family and friends have all helped with cleaning up. They've set up a GoFundMe page, and she says she truly feels uplifted by the community.

With the support Deiulius has already received from the community, she hopes she can open back up next week.

She says she also hopes to have more information from police on Monday.