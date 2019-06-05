Pop-up vendors take over lobby of Flint city hall

(06/05/19) -- When you think of city hall, you probably think of things like city government, city council or paying your utility bills, but inside Flint city hall this week, it's a little bit of a different story.

"As a part of our entrepreneur program and just to promote small businesses, we thought well we'll have small businesses pop ups here at city hall lobby," said Lynnette Phillips, Deputy Director Economic Development for Flint.

Everything from prepared food, clothing, healthy living, authors -- all entrepreneurs from the city of Flint.

"Someone did a study to determine that there are over 350 people that come through city hall on a daily basis," Phillips said.

One vendor we spoke with, an author by the name of Porshe Deun, is hopeful the chance to showcase her book Love Lost could open the doors to bigger opportunities down the road.

"It's really safe to stay close to the trunk of the tree, but in order to venture out, you really need to get out to the ends of the branches, that's where your freedom is, so you have to take those risks and just jump and go for it," Deun said.

Deun says she's made a lot of connections so far to those who have stopped by. She offers this piece of advice to other entrepreneurs who are hesitant to put themselves out there.

"Stop doubting yourself. Go for it, go for it, you are your biggest cheerleader and your biggest foe at the same time, so don't be your biggest foe, just go for it."

The vendor pop up booths will be back open tomorrow and Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.