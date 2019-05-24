Pope Francis names new bishop for Diocese of Saginaw

(5/24/19) - Pope Francis has selected Bishop Robert D. Gruss as the seventh bishop of the Diocese of Saginaw.

Gruss has served as Bishop of Rapid City since 2011.

He attended the Pontifical North American College in Rome from 1990-1994 and earned a bachelor’s degree in Sacred Theology and a master’s degree in Spiritual Theology.

In 2007, Pope Benedict named him a Chaplain of his Holiness, giving him the title of monsignor. He was appointed by Pope Benedict XVI as Bishop of Rapid City in 2011 and consecrated as a bishop on July 28, 2011.

Bishop Gruss will be introduced by Bishop Walter A. Hurley, Apostolic Administrator for the Diocese of Saginaw Friday morning at the Diocesan Center for Ministry in Saginaw Township.