Popeyes chicken sandwich returns, bringing back big crowds with it

The return of the famous chicken sandwich at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen brought back big crowds to the chain's Miller Road location.

The return of the popular sandwich this weekend brought more crowds to the Popeyes on Miller Road in Flint Township. A shift manager there said the restaurant served 400 customers by Sunday evening, which is about double a normal Sunday.

The line for the drive-thru stretched out to Miller Road for much of the late afternoon and evening.

"Because I didn't get to try it the first time, so I'm like OK it's back, I'm going to try it," said Naja Johnson of Flint. "Then I looked at the line and I'm like, oh maybe I'm not gonna try it today. But I went inside and got it. It was pretty good. I like it."

She described the sandwich as crispy with a buttery and fresh flavor.

"I like my chicken fresh, so it was good," Johnson said.

While the drive-thru line went out to the road, customers said they waited about five or 10 minutes for their order at the counter inside the restaurant.