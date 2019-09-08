Popular Mid-Michigan pumpkin patch celebrates opening weekend

(09/08/2019) - A fall favorite destination in Mid-Michigan celebrated its opening day this weekend.

Johnson's Giant Pumpkin Farm in Saginaw opens its doors for the 34th year.

It all began in 1985, with nothing more than just a few pumpkins.

But Gerald Johnson's Giant Pumpkin Farm has grown into a must-see spot during the fall season.

And each year, he looks forward to the temperature to drop and the leaves begin to change.

"Well I'm always excited about the opening weekend and even after this many years it's more and more exciting every year,” said Johnson. “It's fun to see all the returning customers, the family traditions that have started out here on the far."

And there's just something about the fall.

“I think it's the cider, the donuts, the aroma of the donuts cooking that brings the people out,” said Johnson. “It reminds them of family traditions that may have been years ago that their families had started. That brings the people out. The cooler weather, the colors, it's just a beautiful time of the year."

With all the fall essentials, like donuts, cider, crafts, a corn maze, petting farm, and yes pumpkins -- Johnson said their main focus is on families.

"And we really focus hard on the families and the little kids,” said Johnson. “Here at Johnson's, we don't do the scary gory Halloween things. It's very family-oriented here at the farm."

Eleven years ago, Johnson and some friends decided to add a Classic Car Gathering to opening weekend.

And it gives a chance for some, like Ted Konecny, to show off their dream cars.

"I wanted this all my life and I finally found enough pieces to start,” said Konecny of Saginaw. “So it took me 11 years to build it as you see it here right now. I started this in 2008 and I finished it at the beginning of this year."

He's been taking advantage of having the finished ride this year and showing it off at events. But he loves the main question he always gets asked?

"The majority of people say is what is it? I've never seen anything like that before. It's a 1947 Thames, quarter-ton panel truck."

Johnson’s Giant Pumpkins is located at 4715 N Portsmouth Rd. in Saginaw and is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., now until Halloween.

Admission and parking are free.

