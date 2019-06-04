Popular O-Town Cafe in Owosso planning to close; business for sale

(6/4/2019) - A breakfast and lunch cafe in downtown Owosso announced that the business is closing this week and for sale in a Facebook video on Tuesday morning.

The owner of O-Town cafe is asking anyone with interest in the business or its prime location at Washington Street and M-21 to give him a call.

A poster added to the business' Facebook page says the cafe will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, then reopen for a "farewell weekend" on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The owner told people to come in and order their favorite items because they won't be available much longer. He has not set a deadline for the sale.