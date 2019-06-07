Popular Saginaw deli opens with new name, new location

(06/07/19) - There is a new but familiar place to grab a bite to eat in downtown Saginaw.

The New York-style deli, 216 Federal Avenue, is called Richie Rich's Downtown Deli.

In the 1990's Rich Kramer owned Richie Rich's New York Deli at the corner of N. Michigan Avenue and Hancock Street in Old Town Saginaw.

"Using the same ingredients. Boars Head meats and cheeses, which are the best. Mom's ancient salad recipes. Homemaking our soups," Kramer said.

When they closed up their deli in Old Town Saginaw about 15 years ago Kramer said they had just "lost their gas". There were other factors too.

"It was a combination of Atkins diet, and Subways and Jimmy Johns, and all those things just popping up at one time," Kramer said.

Kramer then changed professions, before being faced with another change. "Unfortunately I got laid off their and I thought, 'why don't I do what I really love to do'," he said.

The Saginaw-native loves to make sandwiches and he loves what he's seeing happen up and down the Saginaw Riverfront.

"Additions of Delta and CMU campus down there. There's just so much to do down here," Kramer said. "You could just feel the energy that's coming, it's building every day, you walk around and you just pick up something new."

He quietly opened Monday so he could get his staff trained, but already old customers have found him.

Just like old times, number seven appears to be the favorite. "'Do you have the Broadway still?' Yeah, and it's the same homemade ranch, Boars Head chicken, muenster cheese and bacon, on grilled bread," Kramer said.

They are open Monday through Saturday. You'll find more information about them on their Facebook page. Click on the 'Related Link' with this story to be connected.