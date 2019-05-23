Population declines: Residents leaving Mid-Michigan's largest cities, counties

(5/23/2019) - Populations declined from 2017 to 2018 in Mid-Michigan's largest cities and counties, according to U.S. Census estimates released this week.

Both of the region's two largest cities and four of the five largest counties continued their trends of population declines since the 2010 Census. Only three rural counties in Mid-Michigan gained residents from 2017 to 2018.

The U.S. Census Bureau only releases population estimates for counties and cities with more than 50,000 residents after the 2010 census. No estimates are available for townships or small cities.

CITIES

The city of Flint lost more than 500 residents from 2017 to 2018, going from an estimated population of 96,488 to 95,943. The city has lost 6,500 residents since the 2010 census counted 102,434.

The city of Saginaw lost nearly 400 residents from 2017 to 2018, going from an estimated population of 48,717 to 48,323. The city has lost more than 3,000 residents since the 2010 census counted 51,508.

GENESEE COUNTY

The estimated population loss for Genesee County slowed in 2018, but still remains the steepest in Mid-Michigan since 2010.

The county has an estimated population of 406,892 residents in 2018, down from 407,673 in 2017. That represents a nearly 20,000 population decline from 425,790 in the 2010 census.

SAGINAW COUNTY

Saginaw County is down nearly 10,000 residents since the 2010 census, after losing another 1,000 residents in 2018.

The county has an estimated population of 190,800 residents in 2018, down from 191,996 in 2017. That represents a steep decline from the 2010 census total of 200,169.

BAY COUNTY

Bay County lost fewer than 200 residents in 2018, but continued a steady decline since the 2010 census.

The county has an estimated population of 103,923 for 2018, down from 104,989 in 2017. That's a drop of nearly 3,000 from the 2010 census population of 107,771.

MIDLAND COUNTY

Midland County's population has remained steady since the 2010 census and only fell by less than 50 in 2018.

The county has an estimated population of 83,209 in 2018, down from 83,245 in 2017. That's a drop of just over 600 residents from the 2010 census total of 83,629.

OTHER COUNTIES

-- Arenac County gained eight residents in 2018, reaching a total estimated population of 15,041.

-- Clare County gained 160 residents in 2018, reaching a total estimated population of 30,757.

-- Gladwin County gained 100 residents in 2018, reaching a total estimated population of 25,337.

-- Gratiot County lost another 412 residents in 2018, dropping to a total estimated population of 40,599.

-- Huron County lost another 105 residents in 2018, falling to a total estimated population of 31,166.

-- Isabella County lost 563 more residents in 2018, settling at a total estimated population of 70,562.

-- Lapeer County lost another 155 residents in 2018, dropping to a total estimated population of 88,028.

-- Sanilac County only lost 37 residents in 2018, falling to a total estimated population of 41,182.

-- Shiawassee County lost another 267 residents in 2018, falling to a total estimated population of 68,192.

-- Tuscola County lost another 278 residents in 2018, settling at a total estimated population of 52,516.