Portable power can help when the lights go out

(1/8/2020) - With the possibility of a major winter storm the threat of significant power outages increases.

But, there are many things to consider if you're looking for portable power.

There are two types of portable power to consider.

The first are hand-held batteries that can recharge your phone or other small items for a short period of time.

The second, generators that can keep your home warm and the lights on.

(KEVIN) While some mid-Michigan residents are already prepared for whatever Mother Natures dishes out...

"I pull the car out, pull the generator out, plug it in and go. It's good to go for, I don't know, eight hours?", said Steve Cameron from Clio.

Others may not be sure what they need if power lines snap.

There are, however, some easy guidelines to follow.

"You want to make sure that you can run your furnace, given it's going to be cold. You want to make sure you can run your refrigerator, maybe a few lights. So, kind of understanding and planning what you're going to want to operate and have power to, is going to really be your starting point," said Michael Thom, Burton Home Depot Store Manager.

So, how do you choose which portable unit is right for you?

"So, you want to make sure you understand what your starting surge is. And a lot of times on the package, it will tell you directly what a refrigerator is, a furnace, some light fixtures, a tv," added Thom.

Never bring a portable generator indoors or into your garage, as they generate deadly carbon monoxide.

For convenience, there are a number of other battery packs that can do everything from keeping your sump running, and ability to communicate alive.

"A cell phone battery power bank that you can charge from is a very good thing through USB cables," commented John Dombrowski, Batteries Plus Bulbs Owner.

Don't forget flashlights or electric candles to help light the way.

It's also a good idea to have a plan in place, just in case you need to leave your home.