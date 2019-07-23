Portion of I-475 Northbound will shut down beginning Monday

(07/23/19) - A portion of I-475 southbound has been closed off since March, but expect northbound to be shut down as well. It all starts on Monday, July 29.

I-475 northbound will be closed for construction from Carpenter up to Clio roads.

The original plan was to close northbound when the soundbound project was completed, but the early-summer rain set the project back a few weeks.

MDOT's Construction Engineer, Keith Brown knows it's an inconvenience, but he says they're following an important timeline.

"We want to be sure we can finish the project this year. If we wait until we get all of southbound done, we may be dragging off into November or December and try pave out there, which will be a lot more difficult than trying to do it now. We want to be able get the project done this year and everybody have a smooth road," Brown said.

It's all part of a full reconstruction of I-475, a $44 million rehabilitation project.

The detour setup will have drivers continue driving on westbound I-69 and head up I-75 to the north end of I-475.

If you happen to be on I-475 already, you'd turn back around on Carpenter road, head back south, and then follow that same detour.

Brown says because it's so new, he expects there to be a learning curve.

"It'll take a little bit once we close it down Monday for everybody who's been using it up until now, it'll take a little while for them to get used to it. Let's say a week or so, they'll find their own alternate route if they're not going to used our signed detour to get to where they're going," Brown said.

He added as a tip for drivers, "Don't get frustrated. It'll kind of work itself once we have it closed."

Brown says the plan would be to open I-475 southbound back up at the end of August, hopefully before labor day and to complete the entire project by the end of November.