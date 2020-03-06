Portion of I-75 in Oakland County shuts down for the weekend

(3/6/2020) - As part of the billion-dollar I-75 Modernization Project, both directions of I-75 will be closed this weekend for bridge demolition and an upcoming traffic shift.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will start the closure at 11 p.m. Friday. Northbound and southbound I-75 will be closed between 8 Mile and Square Lake roads.

The closure is in order to demolish the John R. Road bridge and the turnaround structures for John R. Road and Nine Mile Road.

North of I-696, prep work will continue for a planned traffic shift between 13 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway.

Both directions of I-75 will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday.

MDOT crews will start closing entrance ramps to I-75 through that section at 9 p.m. and the freeway lane closures will follow at 10 p.m.

During the closure, both directions of I-75 traffic will be detoured using 8 Mile Road, Woodward Avenue and Square Lake Road.

