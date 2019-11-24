Portion of U.S. 23 re-opened in Fenton after two accidents

(11/24/19) - The two accidents have been cleared and traffic is flowing normally again along U.S. 23 in Fenton.

_______________________________________________________



Several law enforcement agencies are currently at the scene of at least two accidents along a portion of U.S. 23 in Fenton.

Fenton Police are warning drivers of dangerous road conditions along U.S. 23 at Silver Lake.

The right lane of Southbound U.S. 23 is closed.

Northbound U.S. is completely closed, and traffic has to exit at Silver Lake.

Genesee County 911 says there are two accidents in the area - one at Silver Lake and one at Owen Road.

Please drive safe and give yourself room and extra time.

Police say salt trucks are out, but warn people to watch out for black ice.