Possible bedbug found in Carman-Ainsworth High School classroom

(10/3/2019) - Carman-Ainsworth High School administrators are informing students and parents about a possible bedbug found in the building.

School officials are not sure where the possible bedbug came from, but they say the chances of an infestation at the high school are unlikely. It was located in a classroom, according to a letter sent to the district.

Bedbugs are known to infest places were people congregate, such as hotels, movie theaters and airplanes.

Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools says it is taking precautions, including a full inspection to look for any other bugs.

Students and parents should look for clusters of bites, often in a line, on exposed skin that resemble mosquito bites. Bedbugs are most active at night and feed on human blood, but their bites are not known to spread disease.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call Carman-Ainsworth district school nurse Tracey Nemeth at 810-591-5503 or look for information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.