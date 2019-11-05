Possible bedbug spotted at Bentley High School leads to warning for parents

(11/5/2019) - Bentley High School is the latest to send a warning for parents to look out for bedbugs.

Administrators sent a letter to parents on Tuesday, saying a high school student reported seeing a bedbug. The student killed the bug and threw it away before anyone could positively identify it as a bedbug, however.

Regardless, Bentley Community Schools is taking steps to keep the bedbugs at bay. The district is bringing in a pest control company to clean and disinfect classrooms.

It's also working with affected students and families, helping them get in touch with the right resources.

Fortunately, public health officials say bed bugs don't carry disease or pose a serious medical threat.

Several other schools and public facilities have been dealing with bedbugs this year. They include Carman-Ainsworth High School, Mott Community College and the Alma Public Library.

The State of Michigan says, in general, schools and child care centers are not typically where bed bug infestations happen. But if a bug is found on a student, that does not mean the child brought it to class or needs to be sent home.

The state says the student should not be excluded from class in most instances and schools should not close because of bed bugs. Instead, the districts dealing with bedbugs should notify affected classrooms and implement its established pest management plan.

Bed bugs are attracted to warmth, blood and carbon dioxide. They aren't attracted more to messy places, but clutter offers more hiding spots.

The EPA says there have been no cases or studies supporting claims that bedbugs cause human illnesses.

Some believe that spraying pesticides will easily eliminate a bed bug infestation. But bedbug control can only be maintained through a treatment strategy that includes a variety of techniques.

According to the EPA, treatment of bed bugs is complex and success depends on a number of factors, including how many bedbugs are present and whether the home is cluttered.

There are a variety of do-it-yourself methods to get rid of bedbugs involving pesticides or chemical-free. The chemical-free options include treatments involving high heat or extreme cold.