Potential shutdown would stop MDOT construction

(09/24/19) - If state lawmakers and Governor Gretchen Whitmer don't agree on a budget soon the state faces a shutdown.

The state's Department of Technology, Management and Budget reports around 30,000 of the state's 49,000 workers will be laid off, totaling more than 60 percent of the state's workforce.

In addition, certain programs and services will be temporarily stopped, including work on state construction projects.

"About 150 projects that are occurring on state trunklines right now statewide would be impacted," said Jocelyn Hall, communications representative for the Michigan Department of Transportation Bay Region.

Hall said some city and county projects which include state funding or need an MDOT inspector could be halted too.

Impacted work zones would be "buttoned up" so they're safe.

"We'll remove as many lane restrictions as possible, but if there's roadway that's missing, that hasn't been put back before a shutdown occurs, then certainly those lane closures have remain in place," Hall said.

Hall used the project on I-75 in Bay County as an example.

It's scheduled to be done in mid-October, but a shutdown could change the completion date. "Potentially that could extend that project into late October, early November."

Depending on the length of a shutdown, 2019 projects could be pushed into 2020 causing scheduling problems for MDOT and its contractors.

Any construction delays caused by a shutdown would compound an already rough year for road projects.

"In addition to the fact that we already experienced pretty significant weather delays at the start of our construction season, we're at a point in the year where people are ready to see the orange barrels go away," Hall explained. "They're exhausted, we hit what we refer to pretty often as construction fatigue."

MDOT rest areas and welcome centers will also close if there's shutdown.