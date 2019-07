(07/20/19) - More than 140,000 Consumers Energy customers were experiencing outages while more than 70,000 DTE customers were without power early Saturday morning.

A line of thunderstorms blew threw parts of mid-Michigan and southeast Michigan Friday.

Around 1,300 customers were in the dark in Saginaw County. Another 1,000 customers did not have power in southern Shiawassee County. There were minor outages scattered throughout the Flint area.