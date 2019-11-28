Power outages leave families in the dark Thanksgiving Day

(11/28/19) -- Some families in mid Michigan are spending their Thanksgiving Day in the dark, due to power outages that happened late Wednesday evening.

We caught up with one northern Livingston County couple who were using their generator to make sure they still have a Thanksgiving meal.

"I got two freezers, an upright, a chest freezer and I got a refrigerator in the kitchen," said Bob Graham.

Last night, the lights went out for the graham's around 9:30. Their first thoughts?

"My dinner. Here we go again," said Bob and Donna Graham.

This isn't the Graham's first rodeo dealing with power outages living in rural northern Livingston county. Sure it's inconvenient not to have it. But with a little improvising, they took their kitchen outside.

"We're cooking everything we can on the grill. Potatoes, the gravy, the sweet potatoes. I already made the desserts yesterday and some of the salads yesterday," Donna said.

As for the big bird, that's in the turkey cooker. Donna and bob were certainly on their A game prepping for the big meal, and for that they're grateful.

"I could have done nothing yesterday. We wouldn't have had any desserts or anything," Donna said.

Sure they'd like the lights back on by dinner time, but until then they're making do with what they've got.

"We're enjoying it. We have family around us. We'll get through it," Bob said.

The exact cause of the outage in northern Livingston and southern Genesee Counties was yet to be determined as of 11:30 Thursday morning, according to the Consumers Energy Outage map.

The utility company projects power to be restored in the area by 9:30 Thursday evening.