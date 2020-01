(01/11/20) - A winter storm imposing its will on mid-Michigan began to knock out power for DTE and Consumers Energy customers Saturday.

The first outages in our area started to pop up in the Almont area in Lapeer County as well as Lapeer Township. A few hundred DTE customers are without power.

Shiawassee County in the Corunna and Owosso area nearly 3,000 Consumers Energy customers are without power.