Power outages stacking up as high winds blow around Mid-Michigan

(11/27/2019) - Power outages mounted as winds picked up around Mid-Michigan on Wednesday.

As of noon, DTE Energy was reporting more than 45,000 customers without power on the east side of Michigan. Consumers Energy was reporting more than 15,000 customers without power statewide.

More than 6,400 DTE customers were without power in a large area south of Lapeer into northern Oakland County. Smaller outages were reported farther north in Tuscola and Huron counties.

Consumers Energy reported the following number of outages around Mid-Michigan:

-- 1,411 customers in Gratiot County.

-- 843 customers in Isabella County.

-- 801 customers in Genesee County.

-- 622 customers in Saginaw County.

-- 355 customers in Midland County.

-- 235 customers in Shiawassee County.

-- 176 customers in Gladwin County.

-- 159 customers in Bay County.

Around Mackinac, the high winds were causing all kinds of problems. High waves stirred up on Lake Huron washed away a section of M-185, which encircles Mackinac Island.

A Mackinac Island ferry boat also got pushed ashore by high waves.

The Mackinac Bridge closed to all vehicles except passenger cars, vans and empty pickup trucks as 50 mph wind gusts swirled Wednesday morning.

The bridge allowed large profile vehicles to cross with an escort later in the day.