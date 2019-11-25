Powerful Thanksgiving week storm promises wind, rain, and heavy snow for Michigan

(11/25/2019) - Holiday travel is on everyone's mind these days leading up to Thanksgiving.

In true Michigan fashion, a powerful storm system has the state in its sights.

The weather will be rather quiet both Monday and Tuesday as the storm dumps out of the Rockies and into the Plains. Temperatures will be quite pleasant in the 40s and 50s both days.

Rain will move in starting late Tuesday and continue overnight into Wednesday. Nothing too heavy is expected in terms of rainfall totals, but there will be a great deal of wind to go with it.

As the rain falls overnight, winds will increase out of the southwest and gust to 45 mph by Wednesday morning. Areas to the south -- including Detroit, Chicago, much of Indiana and Ohio -- will have gusts over 50 mph possible. There could be flight delays at major airports.

Rain showers will wrap up by midday Wednesday with a few peeks of sunshine coming out, but the wind will continue. Gusts from 40 to 50 mph are possible all the way into the night, finally calming down by Thanksgiving morning.

Drivers will be quite uncomfortable as the high winds will cause some cars and high profile vehicles to drift around their lanes. It'll definitely be a situation where both hands on the wheel will be required.

Expect the Mackinac Bridge to have restrictions and delays as well.

The Lower Peninsula will be dealing with the rain and wind, but the Upper Peninsula will be getting buried in snow with blizzard conditions. More than a foot of snow with blowing and drifting is expected across the entirely of the U.P.

The snow swath will pummel other major cities as well, including Denver and Minneapolis. This might have trickle down effects for travelers at Bishop and Detroit Metro airports.

Anyone traveling by air should expect delays and watch for updates from their airline.

The ABC12 First Alert Weather Team will be fully staffed and keeping everyone updated through the holiday week. You can also get up-to-date forecasts from the ABC12 First Alert Weather app.