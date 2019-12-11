Prayer vigil held in Saginaw to remember those impacted by violence

(12/11/19)- "It was the day after my 40th Birthday, after turning 40 celebrating , then the next day I received a knock on the door, then someone driving me to the crime scene," said survivor, Jackie Jones.

Jackie Jones world was forever changed in the early morning hours in July of 2012.

That's when her son, 20 year old Marcus Buckley and her 19 year old nephew, Frederick Jones- Harvey, were found shot to the death in the driveway of home on the north side of Saginaw.

"It's a very hurting thing to lose a loved one to gun violence, your life is never the same," Jones said.

She now uses her tragedy to help others who find themselves faced with similar circumstances.

Jones was one of several who took part in a Prayer Vigil to end Violence, held at Ascension St Mary's Hospital in Saginaw, Wednesday night.

"We stand in solidarity, with communities torn apart by violence, communities. Communities whose tragedies receive national attention. And communities with tragedies that are barely noticed," said Carol Sullivan, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense.

The vigil was hosted by the local chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense and the Saginaw Life is Valuable Everyday program and featured speakers from all walks of life, hoping to make a difference.

"Our citizens, they're tired of seeing violence in their neighborhoods and they want to come together, to not only work with the police department , but work with each other to put a stop to that violence," said Lt. David Kendziorski, Saginaw PD.

The murders of Jackie Jones' son and nephew remain unsolved, but Jones hopes by sharing her story, it will inspire others like her to get involved.

" To encourage survivors that they can make a difference, that they have a voice." Jones said.

