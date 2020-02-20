Pregnant woman, boyfriend and homeowner killed in Flint triple homicide

(2/20/2020) - Police have identified the men and pregnant woman who were found shot to death in a home on Flint’s north side on Tuesday.

Friends say 49-year-old Casius Childress had been renting the home in the 300 block of Rankin Avenue for some time. He was found shot to death with 40-year-old Winfred “Ricky” Galloway and 26-year-old Mariah Wells.

Police say all three were dead when officers arrived around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday after a neighbor reported finding the bodies. Investigators aren't sure exactly when they were shot.

Galloway and Wells were dating and she was pregnant, but it's not clear how far along she was.

Both Galloway and Wells had previous run-ins with police. Ten years ago Galloway spent 60 days in jail for a carrying concealed charge and Wells was just arrested two weeks ago for a larceny charge.

Their families are planning a vigil for 6 p.m. Friday at the corner of Rankin and Alexander streets.

Henry Baxter, a friend of Childress, said Childress had recently been released from prison.

“He was a person that turned his life around. So he’ll help you out, give you the shirt off his back. He’ll give it to you, he’ll help you move some stuff for you know,” Baxter said. “Just a guy trying to make his way in the world, just trying to change, be a better person.”

Court records show Childress was released from prison in April 2018. His criminal history dates back to 1991 and two of his six felony charges are connected to having a weapon inside the prison.