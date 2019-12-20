President Trump and supporters react to impeachment after rally

(12/18/19) - A vote to impeach President Donald Trump was happening during a campaign ally in Battle Creek.

President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a "Merry Christmas rally" in Battle Creek.

This is just the third time in American history that a president has been impeached by the House of Representatives.

President Trump responded to the impeachment during his rally.

"We did nothing wrong, and we have tremendous support in the Republican party like we've never have before. Nobody has had this kind of support," he said.

President Trump defended himself, saying he did not commit a crime and Ukraine did not feel any pressure. He said this impeachment is a dishonor to the impeachment process.

Every time President Trump mentioned the name Nancy Pelosi or Adam Schiff, the crowd erupted in boos at Kellogg Arena. He felt he was wronged, and his supporters are echoing his complaints.

"If you have a bias against him, you're going to interpret it negatively, aren't you? I think that's what the Democratic Party is promoting," one supporter said.

Another supporter chimed in, saying, "As best as I understand it, they're going to dismiss these ridiculous chargers, and that's what they should do. One day, one hour, adios, and back to business, which is what we elect people for, not this bologna."

As the crowd exited Kellogg Arena, they were still in high spirits, chanting, "Four more years!"

They appear to be nonchalant about impeachment, and part of that is because the Republican-led Senate will now vote to impeach. It appears unlikely that they'll decide to do so after the new year.