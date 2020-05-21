President Trump approves emergency declaration for Midland County flooding

(5/21/2020) - President Donald Trump approved a federal emergency declaration for massive flooding in Midland County on Thursday, paving the way for additional resources to assist.

The declaration, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer formally requested on Wednesday, covers flooding that started with heavy rain last Saturday and worsened after the Edenville Dam failed on Tuesday.

Trump's action allows the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist with disaster relief efforts in Midland County.

The federal declaration only covers Midland County. Gladwin, Arenac, Sgainaw and other Mid-Michigan counties experiencing floods this week are not part of Trump's order.