President Trump crosses DMZ to meet North Korean Leader Kim Jung Un

Donald Trump steps into history as he becomes the first sitting U.S. President to enter into North Korea.

Paul Rozycki says this is President Trump's style. Trump and Kim Jung Un now have met a few times.

He says if nothing is accomplished now this could be good news from the North Korean leader.

"Let's see what it looks like from two weeks, six weeks or six months from now," Rozycki said.

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jung Un made a historic meeting over the weekend. It's the first time for any current president to walk across the DMZ.

"Any president who can pull this off is going to get a nice weekend boost in his ratings," Rozycki said.

The two leaders have met before to discuss denuclearization of North Korea. Rozycki says nothing came from those meetings. He's curious to see if more can get done this time other than a handshake and a photo op.

"It'll be a 24 hour or 48-hour news cycle and then be gone," Rozycki said.

Rozycki says this could have lasting effects that could benefit North Korea.

"If North Korea is seen close to Trump it may give the North Koreans more leverage in negotiating with the Chinese," Rozycki said.

But could also benefit the U.S. president if progress happens between the two.

"If there is a real agreement it will be a big plus from Trump in 2020. If there is no agreement it will be ancient history and we will have forgotten about it I think," Rozycki said.

Following the public meeting, the two leaders met behind closed doors, which lasted about 40 minutes.

