President Trump donates latest quarterly salary to coronavirus efforts

(3/4/2020) - President Trump is donating his quarterly salary to efforts to stop the growing coronavirus outbreak.

The White House press secretary announced on Tuesday that the president is giving the $100,000 to the Department of Health and Human Services in support of efforts to confront, contain and combat the virus.

All presidents are required to accept a salary from the federal government, which currently stands at $400,000 per year. When he took office, Trump pledged to donate his salary each quarter.

He has since given it to various government agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Veterans Affairs.