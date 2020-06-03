President Trump extends Michigan National Guard's coronavirus mission to August

(6/3/2020) - The Michigan National Guard will continue its coronavirus response and relief mission well into August after President Donald Trump approved a nearly two-month extension Wednesday.

The Guard's mission was scheduled to end on June 24, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requested permission to continue the call-up through July 31. Trump's extension goes through Aug. 21.

With Trump's approval, the federal government is paying all costs, salaries and benefits for the Michigan National Guard's mission.

Since being called up on March 18, the Michigan National Guard has worked on distributing health care supplies, food, personal protective equipment, warehousing items, disinfecting public spaces and helping with coronavirus testing.

“The Michigan National Guard has been instrumental in our efforts to flatten the curve and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and will continue to play a vital role as we slowly and safely reopen our economy,” Whitmer said.

Coronavirus testing will remain a key component of the National Guard's mission around Michigan this summer. National Guard members have assisted at free community coronavirus test sites in Flint, Midland and elsewhere in Michigan.

“We need to keep working to expand testing and this extension will ensure we can continue to ramp up testing throughout the state," Whitmer said. "Moving too fast without the tests we need could put Michigan at risk of a second wave of infections.”

The extension also means Michigan National Guard members involved with the coronavirus response will be eligible for retirement and education benefits under the federal GI Bill.