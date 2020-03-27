President Trump issues order forcing GM to produce ventilators

(3/27/2020) - President Trump signed an order Friday in an effort to force General Motors to produce ventilators under the Defense Production Act.

“Our negotiations with GM regarding its ability to produce ventilators has been productive, but out fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course,” Trump said in a statement.

GM issued the following statement after Trump signed the order Friday:

Ventec, GM and our supply base have been working around the clock for over a week to meet this urgent need. Our commitment to build Ventec’s high-quality critical care ventilator, VOCSN, has never wavered.

The partnership between Ventec and GM combines global expertise in manufacturing quality and a joint commitment to safety to give medical professionals and patients access to life-saving technology as rapidly as possible. The entire GM team is proud to support this initiative.

GM announced plans earlier Friday to partner with Ventec Life Systems to build up to 10,000 ventilators per month at a plant in Kokomo, Ind. Plant set up began this week and the first units are scheduled to ship by next month.

Ventilators are badly needed at hospitals around the country treating patients suffering from COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus.

About 1,000 workers at GM's Kokomo and Marion, Ind., plants will be involved. GM had promised to provide its resources at cost.

The 2.6 million-square-foot Kokomo plant usually makes electrical components for GM vehicles.