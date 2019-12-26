President Trump planning Keep America Great rally in Toledo

(12/26/2019) - President Donald Trump is coming back to the Upper Midwest to continue campaigning for a second term.

The Trump campaign announced a Keep America Great rally at the Huntington Center in downtown Toledo, Ohio. The rally begins at 7 p.m. and doors open at 3 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending can register for tickets on the campaign website.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both visited Michigan last week. Pence addressed a Workers for Trump rally in Saginaw and traveled to Battle Creek, where both made a joint appearance at the Kellogg Center.