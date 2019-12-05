President Trump planning rally in Battle Creek on Dec. 18

(12/5/2019) - President Donald Trump will be stopping in Michigan for a rally one week before Christmas.

The Trump campaign announced a rally scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek. The event is dubbed a "Merry Christmas rally."

Kayleigh McEnany, press secretary for the Trump campaign, said the president plans to celebrate Michigan's economic success under his administration, including 75,000 new jobs.

“President Trump is delivering on his promises and he looks forward to celebrating those successes with the great men and women of Michigan this Christmas season," she said.

The public is invited to attend the event. Doors open for general admission at 3 p.m. Dec. 18.