President Trump to visit MI Ford plant to say thank you

(5-17-2020) --President Donald Trump will visit a Ford plant in Michigan Thursday where the automaker and GE Healthcare are assembling ventilators in response to the coronavirus pandemic according to Crain's Detroit Business.

The President will visit Ford's Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti as part of his "tour to thank businesses producing PPE and important medical equipment," the company said in a statement.

A White House official said Sunday that the president will speak about the collaboration between the Dearborn-based automaker and General Electric Co.'s health care division.

It's the first time President will visit Michigan during the coronavirus pandemic. Trump was last in the state on Jan. 30 for a speech at Dana Inc.'s Van Dyke Avenue auto parts plant in Warren to mark the passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade deal.

Ford and GE Healthcare began production April 20 of ventilators with a goal of producing 50,000 by mid-July.

I