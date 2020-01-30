President Trump touts new trade agreement with Dana employees in Warren

(1/30/2020) - President Donald Trump touted the new trade deal signed this week with Canada and Mexico, relived his 2016 victory in Michigan and looked ahead to 2020 during a speech in Warren.

President Donald Trump talks about the new U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement with employees at Dana International in Warren.

Trump toured the Dana International plant and then gave a speech to the company's 800 employees.

The U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement, which replaces the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, dominated his 30-minute speech during the private event.

"This time should be easier because we've really produced and I hear we're doing very well in the polls or whatever," Trump said. "But we should do better because we've produced far greater than I said we were gonna produce."

He said automotive manufacturers have been creating more jobs in the U.S. recently, "so it's really been incredible."

Trump was met with several rounds of applause throughout his speech in front of Dana employees and several Republican Congressional leaders. The audience repeatedly noted Trump fulfilled his campaign promise with the USMCA deal.

People at Thursday's private event said they're looking forward to the job growth they expect the new deal to create over the next several years. Trump also expects the USMCA will keep manufacturing jobs here.

"It's job security -- long-term job security because the old deal was antiquated," said Brian Block of Shelby Township. "They were outdated and unfair and it caused a lot of outsourcing. And the outsourced parts are generally not better than the American made parts."

Thursday's event was Trump's second visit to Michigan in six weeks. He visited Battle Creek for a "Merry Christmas rally" at Kellogg Arena.

Political observers say Michigan will play a crucial role in Trump's re-election campaign this year.