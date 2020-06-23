President Trump tweets video of Macy’s attack, prosecutor waiting to file charges

(6/23/2020) - The apparent attack inside the Macy's Store at the Genesee Valley Mall has caught the Commander in Chief's attention.

President Donald Trump shared the video on his Twitter account, writing "Looks what's going on here. Where are the protesters? Was this man arrested?"

The Genesee County Prosecutor is responding.

“I would say to the President, and anybody else who has an interest in this, that I will make a fair and just decision as to charging or not charging after I have all the information,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

He saw the President's tweet, asking why the man in this video seen assaulting a Macy's employee hasn't been arrested.

We first showed you the 18-second clip -- that's since gone viral -- last week.

The video starts as the man first hits the store manager. You can hear him repeatedly calling the manager the n-word and continuing to push him down, as the manager asks him to stop.

Flint Township Police haven't arrested anyone. But, the Department did share photos of 18-year-old Damire Palmer from Mount Morris and 22-year-old Damarquay Palmer of Flint Township. Police are asking the public to help locate them because they believe one of the men was behind the camera and the other is the one throwing punches.

“It certainly appears unprovoked from the video; but again, we don't have all the information yet. That's why we've asked the police to gather us some additional witness statements, some additional documents, and then and only then will we make a decision,” Leyton explained.

He said police just came to him Tuesday with the warrant requests and police report. But after review, his office needs additional witness statements before they can move forward with possible charges.

“I've seen the video that was posted on Facebook and now I have the availability of the in-store video, which I'm going to watch,” he said.

Several people have reached out to ABC12 saying the employee made an inappropriate remark about or to the man before he assaulted him.

So we asked if the in-store camera has audio to help make that determination -- it doesn't.

“That's why we want to talk to some more witnesses to see what they saw, what they heard, we want to get a complete picture,” Leyton said. “Haste makes waste; and, we're going to make sure that we do everything so it's fair and just for all people concerned.”