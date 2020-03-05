President primary election results likely coming later than normal, state warns

(3/5/2020) - Michigan voters may have to wait longer than normal to see results from Tuesday's presidential primary election.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said changes to state election laws allowing for no reason absentee voting resulted in 500,000 absentee ballots statewide, which significantly increases local clerks' workload.

Election results often were available within a couple hours after the polls close at 8 p.m. on election day. But Benson warned that may not be possible next week, because clerks have to process 80% more absentee ballots.

“It is important that all Michiganders, and in fact all Americans, know that results that come later in the evening do not suggest that errors or fraudulent activity have occurred,” Benson said in a statement.

She has asked the Michigan Legislature to pass election law changes that would allow local clerks to process absentee ballots earlier.

However, State Rep. Ann Bollin, a Republican from Brighton Township, pointed out that many voters in the Democratic presidential primary wouldn't have been allowed to vote again after their favorite candidates dropped out under the reforms Benson is seeking.

“Fortunately, spoiling your ballot remains an option in Michigan because we have not adopted early voting or early (absentee voter) ballot processing," Bollin said on Tuesday. "Anyone who has found themselves in this situation can submit a written request to their local clerk to spoil their ballot and request a new one."

Benson also touted election security measures put in place since she took office in 2019. The measures include hiring Michigan's first election security officer and joining the national Electronic Registration Information Center.

“My administration has done significant work to bolster our election security, and we will continue to do so through the November election and beyond,” she said.