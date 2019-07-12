Presidential candidate Gillibrand visits Flint

(07/12/19)-- Flint is on the national radar ahead of the 20-20 Presidential election.

Friday, Democratic Candidate Kirsten Gillibrand visited the Vehicle City.

She toured the Flint Water plant with Mayor Karen Weaver and other city leaders.

Afterwards, Gillibrand spoke to the media, saying she would make sure a crisis like Flint's--- would never happen again.

She says she would allow federal disaster funding to cover future water emergencies.

Gillibrand says that would jump-start the recovery -- by rebuilding public infrastructure -- and on an individual basis.

"Things like your hot water heater, things like your faucets. Your pipes that come into your bathtubs. If that infrastructure is corroded and leaching lead -- it doesn't matter how clean the water is in the treatment facility because it's still coming into your house as tainted water," said Presidential candidate, Kirsten Gillibrand.

Gillibrand says she would also invest in infrastructure, nationwide.

She wants to pass a 400-BILLION dollar plan-- over a ten-year period.