Presidential candidate Julian Castro making 2 stops in Flint this weekend

(6/6/2019) - Julian Castro visited Flint three years ago as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Obama to see how recovery from the Flint water crisis was unfolding.

He will be returning on Saturday for two events, this time as a Democratic candidate for president.

Castro is planning to visit First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church on Beach Street around 11 a.m. He will watch the weekly water distribution and talk with community leaders about the ongoing recovery efforts.

At 2 p.m., Castro is planning to take part in a town hall meeting at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on West Coldwater Road. Local residents will have a discussion with Castro about issues facing the Flint area.

Castro is one of 23 Democrats seeking their party's nomination for president in 2020.