Presidential candidate O'Rourke holds town hall in Flint

(07/24/19)- "This is a crisis in our country right now. And our administration will spend whatever it takes to make sure that we meet so that we can guarantee the public health of this country," said Former Texas Congressman and Presidential candidate, Beto O'Rourke.

Flint is becoming one of the top campaign spots for presidential candidates.

Wednesday, two men hoping to become the next president-- paid a visit to the city.

For nearly two hours, Beto O'Rourke-- spoke about what he would do if elected president. About education.

"Under our administration, we will set up a $500 billion dollar permanent education fund for equality, equity, and excellence in public education," O'Rourke said.

On Healthcare and Women's rights.

"We need guaranteed, high quality, universal healthcare for every child, every man, every woman," O'Rourke said.

On Immigration.

"We are also going to make sure, we are going to follow our own asylum laws and we never criminally prosecute anyone seeking refuge or asylum in this country," O'Rourke said.

O'Rourke answered a number of questions from an attentive audience.

But it wasn't until the final question, one about education from Flint resident Brieon Jones-- that the city of Flint came into focus. .

"That was very disappointing," said Flint resident, Claire McClinton.

That's how Claire McClinton felt following the Town Hall.

She says she wished that the city's challenges were a bigger part of the discussion, Wednesday.

"We got all of these candidates and I appreciate wanting to hear from us about our issues. So I feel glad we had the opportunity to share with him about the health challenges. About the to be declared a disaster, not just emergency," McClinton said.

McClinton, along with another Flint resident-- Laura MacIntyre, gave the former Congressman a reminder of just how long the people of Flint have working to recover from the water emergency.

"The one that we gave him was about it being five years too long because absolutely nothing has been done to remedy the Flint Water Crisis," said Flint resident, Laura MacIntyre.

O'Rourke did address the issue with the media afterwards.

"I know we have some challenges here I know that we can meet them and I know that the people of Flint have the solutions, they just need to be met halfway by the federal government." O"Rourke said.

O'Rourke also talked about a lot good things happening here as well.

More companies investing in Flint-- innovation and more small business owners setting up in the city.

