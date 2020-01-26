Midland Center for the Arts is searching for a Princess

The Midland Center for the Arts is looking for a high school to college-aged princess to go on stage and sing a solo alongside the original Broadway Princesses at an upcoming event on February 7th.

They are asking applicants to submit a video by January 31st via Instagram using the hashtag #UnleashYourInnerPrincessMidland

You can find more information about how to apply at https://broadwayprincessparty.com/unleash-contest/?fbclid=IwAR0kCJCtPpdN8xP2nzcr2XspoYEyvnfmab4owrjIm6FOS1Vxh5vFNF6CaqY