Prisoner trying to escape causes major highway closure

A prisoner who escaped from a moving police vehicle is in critical condition at a local hospital and has caused US-127 near Mount Hope to close indefinitely, police confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Ingham County Sheriff Wriggelsworth told NEWS 10 that the inmate was riding in the sheriff's transport unit, heading back to the station from the Veterans Memorial Courthouse, when he jumped.

He says the inmate opened the door and "lept out," rolling onto the highway.

Wriggelsworth said the inmate is in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

At 2:15 p.m. southbound US 127, south of 496 was closed, due to the incident, and will be closed until further notice.

There is no threat to the area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.