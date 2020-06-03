Private campgrounds reopen with booming business

(06/03/2020) -- Jellystone Park in Frankenmuth, among many other private campgrounds statewide are now open for business.

And according to park management, the phone has been ringing off the hook since Monday when Governor Whitmer lifted the stay home order.

"We've been looking forward to this for about two months now," said Southgate resident Jason Leja.

Leja and his daughter were excited to finally be out of the house, spending some quality time with mother nature.

"It's been hard. My wife's a doctor. So she's been working hard to get through it while the kids are working hard at school at home. It's been tough but we're glad we're close to the end," Leja said.

While Coronavirus cases continue to go down in the state, health and safety precautions are being ramped up as businesses slowly begin to reopen.

"We sanitize all of our restrooms and our store 2-3 times a day. We disinfect everything at the top of every hour," said Jellystone Park manager Cindy Keinath.

Keinath said while being back in business is important, so is the health and safety of her staff and campers.

"In our office, we have the shields up, all of our staff have face masks. If we're indoors, we're wearing face masks. If we have to approach you for any reason at your site, all of our staff is ready with masks."

Keinath said use of the lots will be staggered and social distancing is strongly encouraged.

"It's been great to be home and enjoy your home town. But it's time to come and see other place in Michigan."