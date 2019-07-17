Professional golfers, CEO tee off at Dow GLBI

(07/17/19) - For the first time ever the Midland Country Club is hosting a Ladies Professional Golf Association tournament.

The four day event pairs up two players on a team, with a total of 71 teams.

Before the pros teed off, two of Dow's top leaders teamed up for the ceremonial first shots.

"I got it down the middle. Not much power on it, but it was straight, so I'm happy with that," said Dow CEO Jim Fitterling.

Dow's Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Inclusion Officer Karen Carter joined Fitterling for the first shots.

Carter spent the last six months taking golf lessons to prepare for this speical moment, as well as the company's opportunity to do something new. "It's not just about the game of golf, it's also about how can we advance empowerment, advance inclusion, advance confidence in young women," Carter said.

Golf fans are thrilled to have the chance to watch professional golf close to home.

"Good spot to sit right here. Hasn't been a big crowd and close to the hole," said John Kall of Midland.

Kall decided to sit at one hole for the day to see as many players as possible.

Christine Buckett decided to move around the course. Her daughter is hosting one of the LPGA players, so Buckett followed her around.

Buckett said be sure to pack all the extras if you're coming to watch the next few days. "A hat, sunscreen, a nice back chair would be great cause there are lots of areas that you can put a chair."

You can move around the course pretty easily, but there are a few rules.

Be quiet when it's time, and stay behind the ropes.

"You're going to be up close and personal with these golfers and I don't think you'll have a better atmosphere anywhere to see a professional golf tournament," Fitterling said.

The tournament runs through Saturday. And just a reminder if you have tickets, you have to park at Dow Diamond and take the shuttle over here. There is no onsite parking at the Midland Country Club.