Program inspired after a 7-year-old was shot and killed saves student's lives

A 7-year-old Flint girl -- shot and killed at her home with her grandmother is inspiring peace more than a year after her death.

A local school puts on an after school program aimed at keeping kids off the streets and away from guns called Friday Night Lit.

Kids ran inside The New Standard Academy Friday instead of running home.

Fifth to tenth graders packed inside the school for the weekly Friday Night Lit party. This started in memory of a former student, 7-year-old Zaniyah Burns, who was shot and killed inside her home a year ago.

"If we can prevent one, just one, then we have done something good for the community and good for a family that would have had to deal with the senseless tragedy like Zaniyah's,” Principal Correy Black said.

Black wants students to feel safe here so they can just come hang out and feel like they're right at home.

"We have a pool table, there's a movie room, there's open gym going on for our basketball and volleyball,” Black said.

Black believes this party may have already saved a couple of his current student's lives. He says they were close to one of the young men killed in last month's triple murder in Flint. When the gunfire went off they were safe inside the school.

"I'm not saying they would have been there. But this kept them in a safe place at that moment in time is major,” Black said.

Black realizes the need is out there to keep kids who live in troubled neighborhoods safe. He plans on expanding this program further by teaching kids how to cook and allowing more to be part of the fun.

"I charge others to do something like this because the more that we can do for kids the better off our community will become and the safer it will become for the future,” Black said.